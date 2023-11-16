Marksmen Sign SPHL Champion Brennan Blaszczak

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of SPHL champion forward Brennan Blaszczak.

Blaszczak, 27, played parts of three seasons for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, winning the SPHL's President's Cup in 2020-21 and captaining the team in 2021-22.

He split time in the ECHL during the 2022-23 season with Savannah, Kalamazoo and Tulsa, putting up 8 (4G+4A) points.

"Adding a player with SPHL Championship experience will help our team in many ways," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "Brennan is over a point per game in the playoffs and was a captain on a championship team. We have a young group for the most part and this will allow our players to learn what it takes to win in the league. He will give us an offensive boost as we continue to grow."

In a subsequent roster move, the Marksmen have released defenseman James Farmer.

