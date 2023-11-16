Thunderbolts to Honor Cancer Fighters on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Ford Center this Saturday, November 18th, taking on the Quad City Storm with puck drop set for 7:00pm CT. Throughout the game, there will be emphasis on honoring those impacted by cancer.

Upon entry, fans will be able to fill out "I Fight For" signs in the Ford Center lobby, provided by Chemo Buddies, to highlight a loved one who has or is currently fighting cancer. During the second media timeout of the second period (approximately halfway through the second period), everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to participate together in a special in-house tribute ceremony by holding up their signs to honor the cancer fighters in their lives, sending a powerful collective message of support and shedding light on the far-reaching effects of cancer while showing that we are all in this fight together. In addition, fans who purchase tickets to Saturday's game online at am.ticketmaster.com/thunderbolts can give back a portion of their ticket purchase to Chemo Buddies by using the promo code "BUDDIES".

If you would like to support Chemo Buddies directly, you can email them at contact@chemobuddies.org or visit their website at www.chemobuddies.org, or contact Jacob Vanmeter at jvanmeter@evansvillethunderbolts.com.

