Tickets to Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on Sale Now

November 16, 2023







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced in October that the team will be holding their first ever Blue vs. White Exhibition Game at 10:35 A.M. on Tuesday, February 13 at Berglund Center.

This new event was created in place of a designated School Day Game. The exhibition game will feature a 'Blue vs. White' intrasquad scrimmage, with two 20 minute periods played by the Dawgs. A skills competition will commence at the end of the scrimmage, with fun events scheduled such as fastest skater, a shootout challenge, and more.

Gates will open at 8:30 A.M., with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. Tickets purchased through pre-registered school groups are $10, and bus parking is free. Specific sections in the arena are reserved for the general public. Tickets in these sections are now available at the box office and online. Season ticket and package holders are not guaranteed to have their normal seats for this event.

Parking will be $5 on site; shuttle service will not be available. Club 611 will not be open, nor will alcohol be served throughout the arena.

