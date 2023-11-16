Dawgs Add Tyler Roy as EBUG

November 16, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that goalie Tyler Roy has been added as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG), and former EBUG Justin Gortman has been released.

Roy appeared in two games for the Dawgs last season, winning his first pro start in a 7-5 victory at Knoxville last March. The 25-year-old goaltender has appeared in five games this season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, with a 1.50 goals against average, a .951 save percentage, and a 2-0-0 record. The Brighton, Michigan native played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, November 17 at 8:15 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.