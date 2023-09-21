Marksmen Sign Roman Kraemer for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Roman Kraemer for the 2023-24 season.

Kraemer, 25, played 20 games for the Melbourne Ice of the Australian Ice Hockey League during the 2022-23 season after graduating from Robert Morris University. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kraemer has shown excellent offensive numbers at every level of hockey.

"Roman is a highly skilled forward that has the ability to put up big numbers," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He understands the culture we are trying to build, and we expect him to have a big season."

In Melbourne, he scored 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in just 20 games. Before RMU dropped its NCAA program, Kraemer played in 53 games for the Colonials and notched 9 points. In his last two collegiate seasons, he scored 62 goals and 70 assists for 132 points in 61 games.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 18 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

Anthony Yurkins

Dalton Hunter

Roman Kraemer

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

Matt Araujo

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

