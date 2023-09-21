Thunderbolts Sign Defenseman Hayden Ford

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Hayden Ford for the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbolts' 2023-24 season will get underway on Saturday, October 21st at Ford Center as they host the Huntsville Havoc.

Ford comes to Evansville following five years at Buffalo State College, scoring 3 goals and 32 points between 2018-2023. Prior to college, the Medford, New Jersey native previously played two seasons of junior hockey in the EHL for the Philadelphia Revolution, scoring 3 goals and 42 points in 78 games between 2016-2018. In reaction to signing with Evansville, Ford commented: "I'm extremely excited to play this season in Evansville, I've heard nothing but great things about the organization and the city! I can't wait to get started, I'm looking forward to contributing my all to the team's success while playing in front of such a dedicated and passionate fan base at Ford Center!"

In reaction to adding Ford, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes commented: "Hayden skates well and has a high hockey IQ. He is a good defender whose abilities will also help our transition game."

