Mac Jansen Back for Training Camp

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that forward Mac Jansen has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

In his first season as team captain, Jansen helped Roanoke to its first President's Cup championship in the 2022-2023 season. The five-foot-eleven forward tallied 19 goals and 30 assists in 55 regular season games, and added a goal and three assists during the postseason. Jansen's overtime goal in Game Four of the Final clinched the first professional hockey championship in Roanoke since 1987. Since joining the Dawgs during the 2018-2019 season, the White Bear Lake, Minnesota native is the all-time franchise leader in games played (181), goals (67), and points (150).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 21:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

