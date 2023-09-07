Marksmen Sign Michael McChesney for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Michael McChesney for the 2023-24 season.

McChesney, 25, played collegiate hockey at St. Norbert College (Wisconsin) and was named to the 2022-23 NCHA All-Conference Team.

"Michael is a dynamic forward that put up great numbers at the collegiate level," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is another young, hungry forward and that should translate well to the pro level. He is an exciting player to watch and helps to make everyone around him better. We expect big numbers offensively and for him to help enhance our powerplay."

The Dickinson, North Dakota, native recorded 66 points (31G+35A) in 79 games for the Green Knights.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 14 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

