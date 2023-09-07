Dawgs Sign Leonard Brothers

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that twin brothers Sean and Steven Leonard have been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season. Both graduated from University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth in 2020. The nearly identical brothers went on to play together for the FPHL Port Huron Prowlers and FPHL Elmira Enforcers during the 2020-2021 season. The brothers split ways for the 2021-2022 season; Sean started in Roanoke and Steven began with the SPHL Knoxville Ice Bears.

Sean Leonard is a 5 foot 10 inch physical defenseman who split time between the Rail Yard Dawgs and the ECHL Jacksonville Iceman during the 2022-2023 season. He wrapped up his second professional season on Jacksonville's roster. In his 20 games with the Dawgs last season, Leonard tallied three goals, nine assists and 114 penalty minutes.

Steven Leonard is 5 foot 10 inch right shot forward who spent the 2022-2023 season with the FPHL Danbury Hat Tricks, SPHL Pensacola Ice Flyers and ECHL Iowa Heartlanders. Leonard ended his third professional season with the Heartlanders scoring four goals over 20 games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 7:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

