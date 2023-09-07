Nick Leitner Returns to Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers and Defenseman Nick Leitner have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

Leitner, the Bemidji, Minnesota native re-signs with the team after playing 22 games for the Ice Flyers last season before his season was cut short due to injury. In those 22 games, Leitner netted 5 goals and assisted on 5.

When asked about why he chose to return, Leitner said, "This is an organization that definitely works hard to promote the game of hockey in a fun and entertaining way, and I wanted to continue to be a part of that."

"It's impossible to say what will set us apart from other teams in the league because it's a new season, every team will be different," Leitner said. "I hope we develop into a team that will exemplify on and off the ice superior grit than the rest."

