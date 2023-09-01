Marksmen Sign Merritt Oszyt for the 2023-24 Season

September 1, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Merritt Oszytko for the 2023-24 season.

Oszytko, 25, played 24 games for Grant MacEwan University during the 2023-24 season and put up 17 points (5G+12A).

"Merritt has a ton of high-level junior hockey as well as NCAA experience," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "When I was recruiting at the NCAA level, I came to love the AJHL and Merritt played over 150 games in that league. He had a great last season of college hockey, and we expect him to build on that."

Prior to his college career, Oszytko played for the Sherwood Park Crusaders and Fort McMurray Oil Barons in the AJHL, where he recorded a combined 116 points (77G+69A). The 6'2" Edmonton, Alberta, native played his first four college years at RIT.

"He is a big body that has the ability to create offense for himself and his teammates," said Cruthers.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at twelve announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.