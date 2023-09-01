Quad City Storm Unveils Promotional Schedule

September 1, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm is excited to announce its promotional schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The promotional schedule features exciting themes, giveaways and events that add to the excitement of the Storm's game experience. More information pertaining to the game promotions will be released over the course of the season.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

The Quad City Storm takes the ice for its fifth season Saturday October 21st versus cross state rival Peoria Rivermen. Opening Night is presented by Old National Bank and the first 1000 fans in attendance receive a 2023-2024 Storm magnet schedule and rally towel. Puck drop is at 7:10 and the entertainment will start early with a pregame concert in the arena parking lot.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 vs. ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

Day of the Dead Night presented by Ray'z Barbershop returns and will once again feature food and craft vendors from Mercado on Fifth, specialty Day of the Dead themed merchandise and specialty jerseys that will be auctioned live postgame to raise money for Mercado on Fifth. On the ice, the Storm square off against the reigning SPHL champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for game one of a two game set.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 vs. ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

The Storm is excited to host its first ever Hockey Is For Her Night presented by WLLR and iHeart Media. This game will feature local-women owned businesses and recognize outstanding achievements from female leaders, organizations and teams in the QCA. There will be a meet and greet pregame with a special guest.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Halloween comes early for Trick or Treat Day presented by Nestle Purina! Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and, after the game, all kids are invited to come down on to the ice and Trick or Treat with the players. Sunday also means it's a Pucks and Paws day and dogs get in free. There will be a costume contest for kids and dogs in-game.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10 vs. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

Let's get Rockin'! Rock n' Roll Night presented by 97X returns with a bang as the Storm welcome an awesome rock group back to Vibrant Arena at the Mark for a head-banging post-game concert. In-game we'll be playing the hard-rockingest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s and want you to wear your coolest band t-shirt, spike your hair and keep an eye out for the return of rock 'n roll Twisty.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 vs. FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

Salute to Military Night presented by QCA Pools and Spas returns for an unforgettable experience as we honor our active duty military and veterans. The night starts with an incredible national anthem and recognition will continue throughout the night with the songs of service and an enlistment ceremony on the ice. The ice will be covered with names of service members that will be painted on the ice by family and friends (the Salute to Military Night ice painting will take place Monday November 6 and is open to the public).

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Blackout Wednesday returns to kick off a busy holiday weekend! The Storm will be wearing their home-black jerseys and the first 1000 fans get a free black t-shirt. It is also our first DOLLAR BEER night of the season, and the first home matchup with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

After you've wrapped up your Black Friday shopping, bring packaged socks and underwear to the Storm game for the Holiday Sock Toss presented by Vintage Radio! When the Storm scores the first goal of the game fans will throw packaged socks and underwear onto the ice.

The items will be collected and donated to local shelters and organizations that support the homeless.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Wrestling Night returns bigger and better than ever! The first 1000 fans in the arena get a free replica jersey and SCW returns for a can't-miss postgame wrestling show. And...stay tuned for a former WWE superstar to be named later who will be in the house for a pregame meet and greet.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 vs. PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

Scout Night has a special twist this season as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Beagle Scout on Peanuts Night presented by the Illowa Council. Special ticket offers will be available to scouts and, back by popular demand, registered scouts will have the opportunity to spend the night on the ice after the game! Specialty Peanuts jerseys will be auctioned online after the game and fans will have the opportunity to win outdoor gear at the game like kayaks, grills and more!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 vs. PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

Join us as we celebrate Radar's Birthday with all of his mascot friends. The first 1000 fans in attendance get a Radar bobblehead and all fans can enjoy the pregame funzone in the conference center. Stay tuned for a complete list of all the mascots that will be in the house and after the game Radar's Kids Club members can come on the ice for a special meet and greet and birthday picture.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Calling all John Deere employees! John Deere Night is back and all John Deere employees receive two FREE tickets when they show their ID at the arena box office (REMINDER: Deere employees also receive BOGO tickets all season long). All fans are encouraged to get their tickets for the final game before Christmas! Enjoy the holidays and we'll see you on the 26th.

TUESDAY , DECEMBER 26 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Get out of the house and bring the whole family to the first ever Winter Classic Night. The Storm will be wearing specialty retro jerseys and throwback merchandise will be available for sale in the team store. Enjoy DOLLAR BEERS and sip on some hot chocolate to stay warm as the Storm battles Peoria in the #ColdWaron74.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Sensory Awareness Night presented by Adolph's Mexican Restaurant returns for a fun-filled night enjoyable for all fans! Audio and visual levels and effects will be adjusted to an appropriate level for the entire game and a party area will be designated for fans who prefer to enjoy the game away from larger crowds.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30 vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Build it, and they will come. Join us for the first ever Field of Dreams Night hockey game as the Storm battle the Evansville Thunderbolts. Baseball Storm merchandise and specialty jerseys will be a part of a baseball themed evening. Cross-checking in the corn fields...this is going to be cool.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 vs. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

Rebrand Game #1 presented by TapOnIt! More info coming soon.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20 vs. KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

Rebrand Weekend #2 with a jersey auction presented by Bettendorf Financial! More info coming soon.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 vs. MACON MAYHEM

Calling all youth sports teams in the QCA and beyond. Youth Sports Night presented by Palmer Chiropractic returns as we recognize young athletes from all different sports. 1000 kids will be going home with replica jerseys and you can guarantee your kid goes home with a jersey by booking their teams tickets through the youth sports group link. More info and a special guest announcement coming soon.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 vs. MACON MAYHEM

Hop in the Mystery Machine and head to The Mark for Scooby-Doo Night presented by the Machinists Union (IAM). Groovy Scooby-Doo jerseys will be worn in-game and auctioned to raise money for Tender Loving Canines and Guide Dogs of America. Keep an eye out for characters, special Scooby-Doo related merch and more on game night.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1* vs. EVANSVILLE THUNDERBOLTS

Education Day presented by Chick-fil-a returns! Thousands of students will pack the arena for the loudest game of the season. A special 10 AM puck drop allows schools to bring students to the game for an exciting life and educational experience. Students will learn about the science of hockey, hometowns (geography!) of Storm players and even how to say 'Go Storm!' in French and Swedish. Can't get your kids school to participate? Take advantage of our sick-day special and enjoy the game with your kids!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 vs. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

Join us as we recognize black owned businesses, organizations and leaders in the QC with a Celebration of Black Excellence. More information on businesses, artists and more coming soon.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3 vs. HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

Dollar Beers are BACK as we recognize organized labor on Union Night presented by the Tri-City Building Trades Council! Unions can contact the Storm front office to book their tickets today.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

Mark your calendars now for one of the most memorable nights of the season. Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity returns and promises to be as special as ever. The Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting will take place February 5 and all names will remain on the ice for Saturday's game. For the first time, specialty jerseys will be customizable to recognize loved one(s) who have battled cancer. Proceeds from the night will benefit the UnityPoint Health Trinity Cancer Center.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 vs. MACON MAYHEM

The Storm has turned to the Dark Side. Star Wars Night is back and this time you can join us, the evil empire, as we battle the Macon Mayhem! You won't want to miss this transformation from Storm to Storm Troopers. Specialty jerseys will be worn in game and Star Wars merchandise will be available at the team store.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9 vs. MACON MAYHEM

The Storm is excited to, once again, partner with Blackhawk Electric to honor our local heroes with First Responders Night. All First Responders receive a free ticket when they show their ID badge at the box office and special recognitions will take place throughout the game.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

The end of March means Summer is almost here. And that means we're getting you ready for the John Deere Classic with Birdies for Charity Night. John Deere employees can redeem their special two-free ticket offer and the Storm will be raising funds for Birdies for Charity throughout the game.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

For the third consecutive year the Storm pays homage to hockey history in the Quad Cities with #HockeyTownQC Night presented by the Quad Cities International Airport. Quad City Hockey Heroes will be in the house and the first 1000 fans receive a specialty Storm bobblehead. Custom #HockeyTownQC jerseys will be auctioned postgame.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5 vs. PEORIA RIVERMEN

As the regular season winds down we recognize you, The Fans, at Fan Appreciation Night presented by Hy-Vee! The first 1000 fans in the house get a Storm team poster and there will be special giveaways in the stands throughout the game. Enjoy special offers in the team store and gear up as we prepare for the postseason.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 1, 2023

Quad City Storm Unveils Promotional Schedule - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.