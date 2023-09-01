Jacob Kelly Added to Training Camp Roster

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday that Jacob Kelly has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

The Barrie, Ontario native played the 2022-2023 season with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons. The left-shot forward tallied 39 goals and 33 assists in 54 games last season with six game winning goals. Prior to the River Dragons, Kelly also played in the NOJHL, QMJHL, OJHL, and Regionalliga (Germany4.)

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

