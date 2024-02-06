Marksmen Sign Goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones, Loven Called-Up

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones and the call-up of Grant Loven to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Paterson-Jones, 24, is in his fifth season at Wilkes University, where he has a record of 46-21-1 with a 9.02 SV%, 2.90 GAA and four shutouts. The Baldwinsville, New York, native was named to the 2019-20 MAC Second Team All-Conference, and an honorable mention for the 2020-21 All-Conference Team.

Prior to his collegiate play, Paterson-Jones backstopped the 2018-19 Carlotte Rush with an 11-1 record including both regular season and post-season play.

Loven, 26, was called up to Toledo in early January, and recorded one assist in three games. With the Marksmen, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota native is third in team scoring with 31 points in 33 games.

Patterson-Jones and the Marksmen return to home ice on Saturday, February 10 for Operation Sellout at the Crown Coliseum at 6PM.

