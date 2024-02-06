Birmingham Duo Named Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week

February 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The SPHL announced today that goaltenders Hayden Stewart and Drennen Atherton of the Birmingham Bulls have been named the Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for January 29 - February 4.-

Combining for a 1.00 goals against average, a .971 save percentage, and one shutout, the tandem led Birmingham to a 3-0-0 record for the week as the Bulls maintained their hold on first place in the standings.

On Thursday, Stewart collected the first of his two victories for the week, holding Macon to one goal while stopping 27 shots in the Bulls' 2-1 victory. The following night, Atherton got the start between the pipes and didn't allow a single shot to get past him, blanking Pensacola with a 34-save performance en route to a 1-0 victory for his first professional shutout. Stewart would once again lead the Bulls to victory on Saturday, stopping 39 shots in a 4-2 victory over Roanoke.

On the season, Stewart leads the league in wins (18), goals against average (1.80), and shutouts (three) while ranking second with a .936 save percentage. Atherton has compiled a 7-1-2 record to go along with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in his rookie season.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Brendahn Brawley, Evansville (1-1-0, 1.52 gaa, .943 sv%), JustinâMichaelian, Fayetteville (1g, 1a), Jack Jaunich, Huntsville (3g, 1a), Rex Moe, Knoxville (1g, 1a), Jimmy Poreda, Macon (1-2-0, 2.34 gaa, .933 sv%), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (1-1-0, 3.03 gaa, .913 sv%) and Alex DiCarlo, Roanoke (1g, 1a)

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.