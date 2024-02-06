Alex DiCarlo Named Player of the Week

February 6, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #38 Alex DiCarlo!

DiCarlo had solid performances on both Thursday and Friday for the Dawgs, but it was Saturday's game where the Roanoke forward really stepped up. The 25-year-old winger hammered in a power play goal off of the feed by Mac Jansen to bring Roanoke within one goal in the second period, and his shot set up the rebound goal by Hunter Hall that later tied the game in the third period of the road loss at Birmingham. DiCarlo now has seven goals and 16 assists this season for the Rail Yard Dawgs!

