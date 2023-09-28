Marksmen Sign Alex Laplante for the 2023-24 Season
September 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed forward Alex Laplante for the 2023-24 season.
Laplante, 25, played 5 games for the Marksmen at the end of the 2022-23 season following four years at New England College.
"Alex is a skilled forward who had good numbers at the NCAA D-III level and gained valuable experience with our team at the end of last season," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are looking forward to his offensive contributions this season."
The Londonderry, New Hampshire, native played 85 games at New England College and scored 73 (43G+30A) points. He was named to the NEHC First Team All-Conference in 2021-22 season.
The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.
With the announcement, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 20 players:
FORWARDS:
Connor Fries
Grant Loven
Brennan Feasey
John Moncovich
Ty Readman
Mitchell Hale
Jack Patterson
Merritt Oszytko
Michael McChesney
Anthony Yurkins
Dalton Hunter
Roman Kraemer
Alex Laplante
DEFENSEMEN:
Nick Parody
Brad Jenion
Joey Berkopec
Ryan Lieth
Matt Araujo
Kyle Soper
GOALTENDERS:
Michael Herringer
