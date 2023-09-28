Marksmen Sign Alex Laplante for the 2023-24 Season

September 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have re-signed forward Alex Laplante for the 2023-24 season.

Laplante, 25, played 5 games for the Marksmen at the end of the 2022-23 season following four years at New England College.

"Alex is a skilled forward who had good numbers at the NCAA D-III level and gained valuable experience with our team at the end of last season," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are looking forward to his offensive contributions this season."

The Londonderry, New Hampshire, native played 85 games at New England College and scored 73 (43G+30A) points. He was named to the NEHC First Team All-Conference in 2021-22 season.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

With the announcement, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 20 players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

Anthony Yurkins

Dalton Hunter

Roman Kraemer

Alex Laplante

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

Matt Araujo

Kyle Soper

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.