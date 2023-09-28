Opening Night Pre-Party at Awful Arthur's Roanoke
September 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
We're hosting a Pre-Party at Awful Arthur's in Downtown Roanoke before Opening Night on Friday, October 20. The event will begin at 4:30 P.M. and end at 6:30 P.M. There will be appearances from a few Dawgs players, Diesel, and even the President's Cup!
Gates open for the Opening Night at Berglund Center at 5:30 P.M., as we'll raise a banner before the new season begins to commemorate Roanoke's 2023 President's Cup title. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office or online here. Season tickets and other packages are also on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from September 28, 2023
- Opening Night Pre-Party at Awful Arthur's Roanoke - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Fisher and Cowlthrop Sign - Huntsville Havoc
- Dawgs Bring Back CJ Stubbs - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Opening Night Pre-Party at Awful Arthur's Roanoke
- Dawgs Bring Back CJ Stubbs
- Rookie Bohn Added to Training Camp Roster
- Roudebush Returns to Roanoke
- Bruno Kreisz Signs with Roanoke