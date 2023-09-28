Opening Night Pre-Party at Awful Arthur's Roanoke

We're hosting a Pre-Party at Awful Arthur's in Downtown Roanoke before Opening Night on Friday, October 20. The event will begin at 4:30 P.M. and end at 6:30 P.M. There will be appearances from a few Dawgs players, Diesel, and even the President's Cup!

Gates open for the Opening Night at Berglund Center at 5:30 P.M., as we'll raise a banner before the new season begins to commemorate Roanoke's 2023 President's Cup title. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office or online here. Season tickets and other packages are also on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office.

