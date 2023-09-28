Dawgs Bring Back CJ Stubbs

September 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that forward CJ Stubbs has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

Stubbs is back for the Dawgs after another great season in Roanoke, as his 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) ranked third on the team in the regular season. That includes an 18-game point streak, which set a new franchise record. The Pleasant Grove, Utah native added two goals and four assists during Roanoke's postseason run. The six-foot-three forward is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (87), while ranking among the top six in team history for games played (136), goals (37), and points (124).

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 28:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

Jordan Xavier

Matt O'Dea

Mac Jansen

Bruno Kreisz

Austyn Roudebush

Dakota Bohn

CJ Stubbs

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 28, 2023

Dawgs Bring Back CJ Stubbs - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.