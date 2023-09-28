Fisher and Cowlthrop Sign

September 28, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forwards Carter Cowlthrop and Robbie Fisher for the 2023-24 season.

Fisher returns to the Havoc for his third season. Skating as a forward and defenseman throughout his two seasons in Huntsville, Fisher has netted 38 points in 101 games including the eventual game-winning goal against the Knoxville Ice Bears in the playoffs.

Cowlthrop, 27, is a forward from Boissevain, MB. He spent four years at Norwich University before he started his professional career with the Knoxville Ice Bears and the South Carolina Stingrays. Throughout his professional career, he has 72 games played with 24 points.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.