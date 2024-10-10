Marksmen Add Tyler Barrow

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of forward Tyler Barrow for the 2024-25 season Thursday.

Barrow, 26, recorded 41 points (17g+24a) in 39 games with the Marksmen during the 2023-24 season, and finished the campaign as an alternate captain.

The Massapequa, New York, native began his professional career with Fayetteville in Spring of 2022, when he scored a goal in a three-game debut. Over the past two seasons, Barrow has played professional hockey in Europe, and in the SPHL (with the Peoria Rivermen). In 67 career SPHL games, he has kept an over a point-per-game pace, having put up 72 (29g+43a).

Barrow joins defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth, Alex Wilkins, Tyler Love, Terry Ryder and Daniel Dimon, goaltenders Brandon Perrone and Roni Salmenkangas and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, Austen Long, Ryan Nolan, Tyler Vanuden, Grant Loven and John Moncovich on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

