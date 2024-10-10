Dawgs Announce Multiple Camp Transactions

October 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman Billy Roche and forward Max Johnson have returned from their respective ECHL training camp invites. The team has also signed goaltender Ryall Purdy, and defenseman Alex Norwinski has been released.

Last season, Roche notched seven goals, 10 assists, a plus-nine rating, and just 14 penalty minutes in 53 regular season games as a rookie for Roanoke before adding one goal and one assist in six games during the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs. Johnson enters his rookie pro season after playing three seasons over four years at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (ACHA), finishing his collegiate career with 53 goals, 35 assists, and 235 penalty minutes in 89 career games played. Roche had started this fall in training camp with the Worcester Railers, while Johnson began with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Purdy enters his rookie season after playing in parts of two seasons in the Great Lakes Hockey League (semi-pro) and being signed for a stint with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats last season. The six-foot-five goaltender never appeared last year with the Bobcats, but began training camp with the team this fall ahead of the 2024-2025 season. In two years in the GLHL, Purdy played in 16 games for the Portage Lake Pioneers, going 8-5-0 with a 4.57 goals against average, an .878 save percentage, and two shutouts. He also went 1-1-0 with a .900 save clip in two career postseason games. In his collegiate career, the Houghton, Michigan native played in the NAIA and ACHA over four years at Waldorf University, appearing in 29 career games between the two levels. Purdy also played junior hockey in the NA3HL and the USP3HL.

Norwinski appeared in 15 games for Roanoke last season, recording one assist and a minus-three rating during his time with the Dawgs. After being placed on waivers on February 27, the 27-year-old joined the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats, recording three assists and four penalty minutes in 16 games to wrap up the 2023-2024 campaign. The Botetourt County native had previously played in 117 combined games for Liberty's ACHA teams, finishing his career with 34 goals, 56 assists, and 57 penalty minutes for the Flames.

Training camp is now underway daily at Berglund Center, and you can find a full schedule on our website. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 10, 2024

Dawgs Announce Multiple Camp Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.