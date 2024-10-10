Longtime Ice Bear Price Named Assistant Coach

The Knoxville Ice Bears have named Jason Price the team's assistant coach. The former Ice Bears captain spent seven seasons of his 16-year playing career in Knoxville. He helped lead the Ice Bears to the 2015 President's Cup.

"I'm thrilled to be coaching for the organization that has meant so much to me and my family for so many years," said Price. "Knoxville has been a special place to us and I'm grateful to John Gurskis for the opportunity to be a part of this team. I plan to bring the same work ethic, leadership and desire to win just the same as before when I was a player."

Price was named the 2022 SPHL Defenseman of the Year. He's the league's all-time leader with 720 games played and leads all blue-liners with 85 goals, 261 assists and 346 points.

"I played against Jason in this league and I know he's well-respected around the SPHL," said Ice Bears coach John Gurskis. "He's a two-time All-SPHL selection and has won championships as both a player and a coach so I know he'll be a tremendous asset to our hockey operations staff."

Price served as the assistant coach in Pensacola during the 2020-21 campaign when the Ice Flyers won their fourth President's Cup. He earned his first All-SPHL honor with the Ice Bears in 2016.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Knoxville will host Huntsville on Oct. 11 for a preseason game.

