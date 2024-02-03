Marksmen Acquire Hayden Hulton from Mayhem in Exchange for Devon Becker

February 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired forward Hayden Hulton from the Macon Mayhem in exchange for Devon Becker Saturday.

Hulton, 30, is a veteran of four SPHL seasons, and provides additional hockey IQ to the Fayetteville lineup. The Kingston, Ontario, native began the season with Peoria and scored 10 points in 26 games played.

"Hayden will be a veteran presence in our young locker room," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has been a captain everywhere he has played and is the ultimate teammate. He's a strong center that we can rely on to win faceoffs in all areas of the ice."

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Hulton played each of his first three seasons with the Evansville Thunderbolts and was a captain for the last two seasons. He has 171 SPHL games' worth of experience and has recorded 55 (10G+45A) points.

Going the other way, Becker has played 6 games for the Marksmen this season and has factored in with one assist.

In additional roster moves, defenseman Tim Faulkner has been activated from, and Charlie Bedard has been placed on, the 14-day IR.

Hulton and the Marksmen are back in action Saturday for Monochrome Night at the Crown Coliseum. Single-game tickets for Monochrome Night and all 2023-24 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.