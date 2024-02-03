SPHL Announces Suspension
February 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Macon's Sacha Roy
Macon's Sacha Roy has been suspended six games under Rule 23.3, Game Misconducts, and Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, as a result of his actions in Game 171, Roanoke at Macon, played on Friday, February 2.
Roy was assessed a minor penalty for slashing and a game misconduct under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, Category III, at 19:25 of the third period.
Roy will miss Macon's games against Pensacola (February 3), Roanoke (February 9 and 19), Fayetteville (February 10) and Knoxville (February 16 and 17).
