Game Preview: February 3 vs. Macon Mayhem

February 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Macon Mayhem tonight for game two of the organization's 15th Anniversary Celebration and Annual $5 Weekend presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.

When: Saturday, February 3

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: SOLD OUT

Ice Flyers Record: 15-17-1-1 (32 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 1-0 loss to the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, February 2.

Mayhem Record: 9-21-3-2 (23 points, 10th)

Mayhem's Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, February 2.

Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during tonight's game, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Rally Gulf Coast

Win BIG with Beré Jewelers This Weekend

Raffle tickets for the Beré Jewelers Shopping spree are available for purchase now. One lucky winner will win a $5,000 shopping spree at Beré Jewelers. Raffle tickets are $50 per ticket. All proceeds benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation. A winner will be announced at tonight's game!

Enter to win: icefly.co/48euEfu

game raffles and jersey auctions

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #7 Dale Deon's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with an alumni signed 15th anniversary jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

Jersey Auctions - Fans can bid on game worn Ice Flyers jerseys from this weekend HERE until noon on until Sunday, February 4 (ending at 4:00 p.m. CT). Tonight's game will feature a live jersey auction immediately after the game for select player jerseys in sections 103 and 104.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.