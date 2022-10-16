Mariners Storm Back, Stun Railers in Preseason Finale

AUBURN, ME - Reid Stefanson scored a power play goal at 1:45 of overtime, completing a remarkable comeback for the Maine Mariners, as they rallied from a three goal deficit to defeat the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at the Norway Savings Bank Arena. A packed crowd of over 700 turned out to witness the preseason finale.

Trailing 3-0 with less than nine minutes left in regulation, a pair of University of Maine alumni brought the Mariners back in it. Tim Doherty, an offseason acquisition from Wheeling, scored back to back goals at 11:24 and 12:32 of the third period, making it a one goal game. The first tally came off a rebound produced by a Fedor Gordeev point shot, the second was a redirect from Nate Kallen's blast. At 14:23, Pat Shea's bad angle shot snuck between the post and Railers netminder Henrik Tikkanen, tying the game up - three goals in a total span of 2:59.

Steve Jandric's goaltender interference penalty gave the Mariners an overtime power play, and Stefanson, sitting to the left of Tikkanen' finished a backhand pass from Shea to complete the comeback. Jandric and Collin Adams scored in the opening frame for Worcester while Reece Newkirk added the only goal of the second period to build Worcester's 3-0 lead.

The Mariners split their netminding duties between Francois Brassard and Josh Boyko. Boyko entered the game with less than six minutes to play in the 2nd period, and stopped all 17 shots he faced to earn the victory. Brassard went 12/15. Tikkanen played the entire game for Worcester, making 35 saves on 39 shots. The Mariners finished the preseason with a perfect 2-0-0 record, while the Railers fell to 0-1-1.

The Mariners head to Trois-Rivieres, Quebec to open the regular season on Friday against the Lions at 7 PM. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45 on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey and Mixlr. The Mariners are also holding a watch party at the Cross Insurance Arena, with the game streaming live on the video board and an opportunity to for prospective ticket package holders to view available seats.

The Mariners head to Trois-Rivieres, Quebec to open the regular season on Friday against the Lions at 7 PM. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45 on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey and Mixlr. The Mariners are also holding a watch party at the Cross Insurance Arena, with the game streaming live on the video board and an opportunity to for prospective ticket package holders to view available seats.

