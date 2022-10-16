Gladiators Complete Intrasquad Scrimmage and Prepare for Opening Night

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators hosted a preseason intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday at the Atlanta IceForum, and Team Grey defeated Team Blue by a score of 9-0. Kaid Oliver led the way for Team Grey with two goals and two assists, while rookie defenseman Dylan Carabia added two goals and an assist of his own. The Gladiators will continue training camp until Opening Night against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades on Friday, Oct. 21.

Team Grey

Forwards: Eric Neiley, Kaid Oliver, Sanghoon Shin, Brandon Schultz, Dino Balsamo, Tyler Kobryn, Mike Pelech, RJ Murphy, Brady Fleurent

Defensemen: Derek Topatigh, Jacob Graves, Dylan Carabia, Sacha Roy, Josh Thrower

Team Blue

Forwards: Cody Sylvester, Reece Vitelli, Gabe Guertler, Paul McAvoy, Ian Mackey, Mike Turner, Carlos Fornaris, Michal Mrazik

Defensemen: Tim Davison, Bode Wilde, Noah Laaouan, Dalton Thrower, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders for both teams: Tyler Parks, David Tendeck, Alex Sakellaropoulos

In order: Head Coach Jeff Pyle, forward Eric Neiley, defenseman Dalton Thrower, and defenseman Dylan Carabia answering questions post-scrimmage

Dino Balsamo opened the scoring for Team Grey just less than five minutes into the opening frame after Kaid Oliver carried the puck across the blue line.

Minutes later, Sanghoon Shin displayed his speed and stickhandling with a breakaway goal to put Team Grey up 2-0.

Oliver scored the next two tallies for Team Grey, including a beautiful toe-drag move.

Later in the first, Brady Fleurent located Mike Pelech with a firm pass across the slot and Team Grey grabbed a 5-0 advantage.

Dylan Carabia had a hand in three of the next four goals for Team Grey, including a goal at 3-on-3 later in the second period.

Eric Neiley recorded a goal and an assist on the afternoon and rookie forward RJ Murphy finished with two assists as well.

Cuts will be made in the next several days as the Gladiators finalize their roster for the season opener against the Florida Everblades.

