ECHL Transactions - October 16

October 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 16, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Tyler Barrow, F

Florida:

Adam Lidstrom, F

Joshua Reinstein, G

Mike Robinson, G

Austin Morgan, F

Norfolk:

Mike Mercurio, F

Brett Ouderkirk, F

Ezekiel Estrada, F

Orlando:

Justyn Gurney, F

Jamie Dorsey, D

Carson Vance, D

Rapid City:

Danny Battochio, G

Savannah:

Alex Carlson, D

Brennan Blaszczak, F

Jeff Solow, D

Carson Rose, F

Chase Perry, G

Josh Benson, G

Toledo:

Joey Sofo, F

Jordan Martin, F

Artur Terchiyev, D

Doug Blaisdell, D

Michael Gillespie, F

Tulsa:

Zane Schartz, D

Wichita:

Logan Nelson, F

Dallas Comeau, F

Austin Friesen, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Matthew Barron, F

Rourke Russell, D

Florida:

Matthew Barry, F

Hank Sorensen, D

Norfolk:

Zac Masson, F

Orlando:

Brayden Barker, D

Reading:

Nick Minerva, D

Savannah:

Bryan Etter, D

Mackenzie Dwyer, D

Grant Jozefek, F

Tulsa:

Connor Bramwell, F

Nathan Hudgin, F

Wichita:

Jake Hamilton, D

Jack Patterson, F

Ethan Szypula, F

Walker Sommer, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville

Atlanta:

Add Michal Mrazik, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Kameron Kielly, F added to training camp roster

Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Florida:

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F traded to Orlando

Fort Wayne:

Add Tye Felhaber, F added to training camp roster

Add Oliver Cooper, F added to training camp roster

Add Scott Allan, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Boudens, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Mark Rassell, F assigned by Bakersfield

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Friend, D signed contract

Delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Reading

Kalamazoo:

Add Erik Bradford, F assigned by Cleveland

Maine:

Delete Tyler Hinam, F loaned to Belleville

Orlando:

Add Jack Dougherty, D added to training camp roster

Reading:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F playing rights relinquished

Trois-Rivières:

Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Manitoba

Wheeling:

Add Carter Johnson, F added to training camp roster

ECHL Stories from October 16, 2022

