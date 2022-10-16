ECHL Transactions - October 16
October 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 16, 2022:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Tyler Barrow, F
Florida:
Adam Lidstrom, F
Joshua Reinstein, G
Mike Robinson, G
Austin Morgan, F
Norfolk:
Mike Mercurio, F
Brett Ouderkirk, F
Ezekiel Estrada, F
Orlando:
Justyn Gurney, F
Jamie Dorsey, D
Carson Vance, D
Rapid City:
Danny Battochio, G
Savannah:
Alex Carlson, D
Brennan Blaszczak, F
Jeff Solow, D
Carson Rose, F
Chase Perry, G
Josh Benson, G
Toledo:
Joey Sofo, F
Jordan Martin, F
Artur Terchiyev, D
Doug Blaisdell, D
Michael Gillespie, F
Tulsa:
Zane Schartz, D
Wichita:
Logan Nelson, F
Dallas Comeau, F
Austin Friesen, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Matthew Barron, F
Rourke Russell, D
Florida:
Matthew Barry, F
Hank Sorensen, D
Norfolk:
Zac Masson, F
Orlando:
Brayden Barker, D
Reading:
Nick Minerva, D
Savannah:
Bryan Etter, D
Mackenzie Dwyer, D
Grant Jozefek, F
Tulsa:
Connor Bramwell, F
Nathan Hudgin, F
Wichita:
Jake Hamilton, D
Jack Patterson, F
Ethan Szypula, F
Walker Sommer, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville
Atlanta:
Add Michal Mrazik, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Kameron Kielly, F added to training camp roster
Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Florida:
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F traded to Orlando
Fort Wayne:
Add Tye Felhaber, F added to training camp roster
Add Oliver Cooper, F added to training camp roster
Add Scott Allan, D added to training camp roster
Add Matt Boudens, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Mark Rassell, F assigned by Bakersfield
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Friend, D signed contract
Delete Sam Sternschein, F traded to Reading
Kalamazoo:
Add Erik Bradford, F assigned by Cleveland
Maine:
Delete Tyler Hinam, F loaned to Belleville
Orlando:
Add Jack Dougherty, D added to training camp roster
Reading:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F playing rights relinquished
Trois-Rivières:
Add Colin Bilek, F assigned by Manitoba
Wheeling:
Add Carter Johnson, F added to training camp roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 16, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - October 16 - ECHL
- Physical Defenseman Jacob Friend Returns for a Third Season - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.