Worcester Wraps Up Preseason with 4-3 OT Loss to Maine Mariners

October 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







Auburn, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (0-1-1-0) fell to the Maine Mariners (2-0-0-0) in overtime on Sunday evening by the final score of 4-3 at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME. The Railers will open the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 22nd, and Sunday, Oct. 23rd.

The first period of Sunday's game had more action than all of Saturday's tilt combined, with Worcester getting onto the score sheet twice, and a Railers rookie dropping the gloves for the first time. After Worcester went 0-2 on the power play on Saturday, Worcester finally broke though as Steve Jandric (1) notched the first goal of the preseason for the Railers. Jandric turned a rebound off the pads of Francois Brassard back on net and beat the netminder to make it 1-0 Worcester, 13:41 into the period. Just six seconds after Jandric's goal, Railers Rookie Connor Breen dropped the gloves with Mariners veteran Cam Askew, marking the first professional fight in Breen's career. 5:36 later, two of Worcester's Bridgeport players Blade Jenkins and Collin Adams (1) connected on a tape-to-tape backdoor feed to make it 2-0 Railers. Shots through 20 minutes were tied 11-11.

It didn't take long for Worcester to extend their lead in the second period as Reece Newkirk (1) ripped a wrist shot just inside the blocker of Brassard, opening the game to a 3-0 score. Henrik Tikkanen was a wall in net for the Railers through two, making saves and limiting rebounds to keep Worcester ahead 3-0. Josh Boyko came in late in the second period in relief of Francois Brassard and was solid throughout the rest of Sunday's action, not allowing a goal all night long. Worcester was outshot by Maine 10-9 in the second, and 21-20 after two.

Worcester continued their excellent pace of play across the first ten minutes of the third. Midway through the period, Maine started to generate more offensive opportunities, culminating in a flurry of three goals scored in a span of 2:59. Tim Doherty (1 & 2) found the back of the net twice in 1:08, while Pat Shea put forth an impressive individual effort to tie the game. Shea first dumped then retrieved the puck, then found a seam under the right arm of Tikkanen to tie the game 3-3 at the 14:23 mark of the third. Worcester went on the power play with 1:30 left in regulation but failed to take advantage, as the third ended all nodded up at 3-3.

Worcester failed to capitalize on their abbreviated powerplay to start overtime, then proceeded to get called on a goaltender interference call 56 seconds into the extra stanza. Reid Stefanson would capitalize on a rebound left nearside by Tikkanen to complete the comeback and win the game 4-3.

Notes:

Final shots were 39-32 in favor of Maine... Josh Boyko (1-0-0) made 17 saves on 17 shots, while Francois Brassard made 12 saves on 15 shots for Maine... Henrik Tikkanen (0-1-0) made 35 saves on 39 shots for Worcester, while Brent Moran served as the backup... Worcester went 1-for-6 on the power play while Maine went 1-for-6... Liam Coughlin (DNP), Bobby Butler (DNP), Nolan Vesey (DNP), Phil Beaulieu (DNP), Christian Evers (DNP), Blake Christensen (DNP), Myles McGurty (DNP), and Ken Appleby (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Collin Adams led the Railers in shots with 5...

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

#AllAboutTheW

