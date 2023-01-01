Mariners Rally to Earn Point in Shootout Loss

January 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners came away with seven of eight available points in a busy post-holiday week, after falling 4-3 in a shootout against the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon in Portland. The Mariners trailed 2-1 entering the third period and rallied to take the lead, but Worcester prevailed in the fourth round of the mini-game.

The Mariners fell behind 1-0 just 2:38 into the game when Blake Christensen one-timed a pass from Quin Ryan through Mariners goaltender Trevor Gorsuch, making his Maine debut. The remainder of the first period was marked by penalties, including two called against the Mariners at the 17:21 mark when Nick Master and Connor Doherty both went to the box, giving Worcester an extended 5-on-3.

A shorthanded goal by Nolan Vesey doubled the Worcester lead at 6:33 of the 2nd period. With less than four minutes to play, the Mariners finally got on the board, using the power play to do so. Tim Doherty ripped home a shot from the left circle through traffic and past Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. Gorsuch had a busy period, facing 15 Railers shots as Worcester carried the play.

The Mariners flipped the script with two goals early in the third to take a 3-2 lead. At 3:02, Alex Kile's power play one-timer tied the game and set a new Mariners record for career goals with his 40th, passing Dillan Fox. Alex-Olivier Voyer then put the Mariners in front at 5:22, scoring in his fifth consecutive game. Vesey's second of the afternoon from an awkward angle at 8:04 tied things back up, and ultimately forced overtime.

Voyer rang the post in an exciting OT session, in which the Mariners outshot Worcester 6-5, but the game advanced to a shootout still without a winner. After three scoreless rounds of shootout, Blade Jenkins scored in the bottom of round four to end the game. Cam Askew, Alex Kile, Mitch Fossier, and Tim Doherty all had attempts for the Mariners.

Gorsuch made 39 saves on 42 shots in his Mariners debut while Tikkanen stopped 33 plus all four in the shootout to secure the victory, ending Worcester's five-game skid. The Mariners extended their point streak to four games despite the loss.

The Mariners (15-11-1-1) are next in action on Wednesday in Trois-Rivieres, QC to take on the Lions at 7 PM. The game will be aired on the Mariners Broadcast Network, via FloHockey and Mixlr, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 PM. The next home game is Friday, January 6th at 7:15 against the Adirondack Thunder. It's Nickelodeon Rocket Power night, featuring specialty jerseys and an auction. All individual tickets are the throwback price of $8. Mariners alumni from the 70s, 80s, and 90s will be on hand. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts until the start of the 2nd period.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.