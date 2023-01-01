Third Period Lead Slips Away as Rabbits Drop New Year's Day Game to Jacksonville in Overtime

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits see a two-goal lead slip away in the third period, as they fall 6-5 in overtime to the Jacksonville Icemen on New Year's Day at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

GVL 1 3 1 0 5

JAX 1 2 2 1 6

Greenville opened 2023 with an early goal from Chase Zieky, his sixth of the season, at 10:23, but the lead was short lived as Luke Lynch scored a power-play goal at 17:31 to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second, Greenville retook the lead as Alex Ierullo netted his 12th of the season at 3:27. Jacksonville, again, equaled the Swamp Rabbits with a Zach Jordan goal at 8:41. Shortly after, at 10:38, the Icemen gained their first lead of the night with a Brendan Harris power-play goal. Greenville swung momentum back in its favor with a pair of goals, one from Ierullo at 16:20 and a power-play goal from Max Martin at 19:48.

The Swamp Rabbits added to their lead just 2:57 into the final period as Nikita Pavlychev scored his league-leading 19th of the season on a power-play. Later, Harris would answer for Jacksonville with a goal at 7:12 before tying the game with his third goal of the game at 9:32.

The two sides when to overtime, and after an Ara Nazarian shot was saved, Christopher Brown batted the puck into the Greenville goal for the 6-5 victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 15-8-7-0 while the Icemen improve to 18-10-1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits take to the road for a Sunshine State road trip as they travel to Hertz Arena in Estero, FL on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Florida Everblades. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

