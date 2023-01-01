Americans Fall to Wichita 7-3

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), closed out the 2022 portion of the schedule with a 7-3 loss to the Wichita Thunder on New Year's Eve.

The Americans gave up a season-high four goals in the second period as the Wichita Thunder blew open a close game. Michal Stinil scored two goals in that second frame to complete the hat trick.

"It was a disappointing way to end the calendar year," noted Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "Our goaltending was not sharp. We had an opportunity to win a series tonight and gave that away in the second period.

For the second night in a row, the Americans scored a shorthanded goal. Colton Hargrove's fifth of the season in the second period was the fourth Allen shorthanded goal this season.

Logan Flodell started the game for the Americans and was pulled after giving up four goals on 16 shots. With the loss on Saturday, he dropped to 1-8-0 this season with an 0.887 save percentage. Luke Peressini, who replaced Logan Flodell in the second period, gave up three goals on 17 shots.

The Americans will fly to Kansas City on Tuesday to play the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen will play three on the road before returning home next Sunday afternoon for the next CW 33 telecast.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - M. Stinil

2. WIC - B. Watts

3. WIC - Q. Preston

