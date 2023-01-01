ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 1, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Connor Graham, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Xavier Parent, F recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve
Maine:
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve
Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Marshall Moise, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F recalled by Springfield
