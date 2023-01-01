ECHL Transactions - January 1

January 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 1, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Connor Graham, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Xavier Parent, F recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Ian Mackey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from reserve

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Marshall Moise, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F recalled by Springfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.