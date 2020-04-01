Mariners Raise Funds for COVID-19 Relief with Exclusive Home T-Shirt
April 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners are pitching in to COVID-19 relief efforts by raising money through sales of a new t-shirt, launched today in the official online merchandise store. Net proceeds of sales will benefit the United Way of Greater Portland and other Maine COVID-19 relief funds.
The t-shirt depicts the word "HOME", and includes the outline of the state of Maine, the Mariners logo (also the postal abbreviation of the state), and the organization's community hashtag, "#CommunityAtTheCore." The t-shirt is not only a reminder of the home team, Mariners, but for fans to stay HOME during this time to help "flatten the curve."
"We want all Mainers to be safe and vigilant in these unique times," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners V.P. of Business Operations. "Many of our friends and neighbors need help now and will continue to need help when we are on the other side of this crisis."
T-shirts can purchased for $20 at the online store, MarinersOfMaine.com/shop, or directly at this link. All shirts are on a "pre-order" basis, with a shipping date to be announced in the coming weeks. Shirts are available in size from Youth Small up to Adult 2XL. Fans can order up through the end of the business day (5:00 PM ET) on April 24th.
"This shirt will let people know you are a Mainer and that you have a heart for your community," added Goldberg. "Every shirt helps and I look forward to seeing them when we are reunited with our great fans."
