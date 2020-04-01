Muriel Wallenstein Passes at 96; Murph Was Widow of Legendary Komets Broadcaster Bob Chase

Fort Wayne, IN - Muriel Wallenstein, widow of legendary Komets broadcaster Bob Chase passed away Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, at the age of 96.

Muriel, also known as Murph, hailed from Munising, Michigan, and married Bob in 1950. The couple moved to Fort Wayne when Bob accepted a job in radio with WOWO in 1953 and changed his last name from Wallenstein to Chase, Murph's maiden name.

Murph retired as a nurse at age 72 and was married to Bob 66 years at the time of his death in 2016.

For more information, read Blake Sebring's story in the Journal Gazette here.

Services are pending.

