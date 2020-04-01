DC Comics Jersey Auction to Benefit ECHL Player Relief Fund

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League will donate the proceeds from the remaining DC Comics Jersey Auctions to the ECHL Player Relief Fund.

The ECHL Player Relief Fund has been established in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association to assist ECHL players following the cancellation of the remainder 2019-20 Season.

To bid on any of these jerseys, fans should download the ECHL Auction App available on the App Store or Google Play and simply search for any of the auctions listed below.

Auctions beginning on Wednesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET through Friday, April 10 (specific end times listed below by auction)

MAINE MARINERS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 6 p.m. ET

TOLEDO WALLEYE JOKER JERSEY - Ends 7 p.m. ET

WORCESTER RAILERS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 8 p.m. ET

RAPID CITY RUSH JOKER JERSEY - Ends 9 p.m. ET

Auctions beginning on Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 19 (specific end times listed below by auction)

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS BLACK MANTA JERSEY - Ends 5 p.m. ET

NORFOLK ADMIRALS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 6 p.m. ET

READING ROYALS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 7 p.m. ET

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS LEX LUTHOR - Ends 9 p.m. ET

TULSA OILERS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 10 p.m. ET

