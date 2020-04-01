DC Comics Jersey Auction to Benefit ECHL Player Relief Fund
April 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League will donate the proceeds from the remaining DC Comics Jersey Auctions to the ECHL Player Relief Fund.
The ECHL Player Relief Fund has been established in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association to assist ECHL players following the cancellation of the remainder 2019-20 Season.
To bid on any of these jerseys, fans should download the ECHL Auction App available on the App Store or Google Play and simply search for any of the auctions listed below.
Auctions beginning on Wednesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. ET through Friday, April 10 (specific end times listed below by auction)
MAINE MARINERS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 6 p.m. ET
TOLEDO WALLEYE JOKER JERSEY - Ends 7 p.m. ET
WORCESTER RAILERS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 8 p.m. ET
RAPID CITY RUSH JOKER JERSEY - Ends 9 p.m. ET
Auctions beginning on Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET through Sunday, April 19 (specific end times listed below by auction)
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS BLACK MANTA JERSEY - Ends 5 p.m. ET
NORFOLK ADMIRALS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 6 p.m. ET
READING ROYALS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 7 p.m. ET
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS LEX LUTHOR - Ends 9 p.m. ET
TULSA OILERS JOKER JERSEY - Ends 10 p.m. ET
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2020
- Mariners Raise Funds for COVID-19 Relief with Exclusive Home T-Shirt - Maine Mariners
- DC Comics Jersey Auction to Benefit ECHL Player Relief Fund - ECHL
- Relief Fund for ECHL Players Announced; IceMen to Donate - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Announce Jersey Auction to Benefit ECHL COVID-19 Relief Fund - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Announce 2019-20 End of Season Awards - Fort Wayne Komets
- PHPA, ECHL Announce COVID-19 Relief Fund - South Carolina Stingrays
- PHPA and ECHL Announce Relief Fund for ECHL Players - Wheeling Nailers
- PHPA and ECHL Announce COVID-19 Relief Fund for ECHL Players - Orlando Solar Bears
- PHPA and ECHL Announce Relief Fund for ECHL Players - Reading Royals
- PHPA and ECHL Announce Relief Fund for ECHL Players - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- PHPA and ECHL Announce Relief Fund for ECHL Players - ECHL
- Muriel Wallenstein Passes at 96; Murph Was Widow of Legendary Komets Broadcaster Bob Chase - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.