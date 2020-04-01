Yannick Tifu Joins Roaring 20's Podcast

Former Royals captain Yannick Tifu joined the Roaring 20's Podcast, taking us in depth on his fond memories of the 2013 Champiosnhip, how he became a better leader while with Reading and the importance of hockey in Berks County.

Guest: Yannick Tifu

