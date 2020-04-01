Yannick Tifu Joins Roaring 20's Podcast
April 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Former Royals captain Yannick Tifu joined the Roaring 20's Podcast, taking us in depth on his fond memories of the 2013 Champiosnhip, how he became a better leader while with Reading and the importance of hockey in Berks County.
Guest: Yannick Tifu
Listen anywhere and anytime (iphone/android/computer/smart device)
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/readingroyals/episodes/Captain-Yannick-Tifu-ec7gfr
Apple Podcasts: apple.co/RoaringRoyals
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/69t16ulDrZ0AyyYJ7wxuex
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82OTg1NWFjL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
