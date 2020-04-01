Komets Announce 2019-20 End of Season Awards

April 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their End-of-Season Player Awards Wednesday. The awards were presented as follows:

- Bud Gallmeier Community Service Award, for community service and dedication to the game of hockey in memory of long-time Komet beat writer Bud Gallmeier.

Winner: Anthony Petruzzelli

- The Wiegmann Family "True Komet" Award, exemplifying team spirit and a positive attitude on and off the ice.

Winner: Anthony Petruzzelli

- The Komets Most Improved Player Award for the player showing the most improvement from the beginning of the season to the end and has been on the Komet roster since the start of the season.

Winner: Kyle Haas

- The Mr. Hustle Award, in honor of the memory of Cliff and Jean Fell, Jim and William Fell, and Pat Curtis, long-time Komet fans. The award considers a player's personal statistics (goals, assists and on-ice hits at home) and overall up-tempo style of game.

Winner: Anthony Petruzzelli (second straight year)

- The Unsung Hero Award, the Komets' 5/30 award in tribute to Komet Hall-of-Famers Robbie Irons and the late Terry Pembroke, given to the player whose hard work, dedication to his teammates and love of the game is in the true spirit of Komet legends Robbie Irons and Terry Pembroke.

Winner: Brett McKenzie

- The NOB Brick Award, for the Stonewall Defensive Forward of the season.

Winner: Anthony Petruzzelli

- The Komet Defenseman of the Year Award for his overall play at both ends of the ice.

Winner: Olivier Galipeau

- The Komet Rookie of the Year Award.

Winner: Alan Lyszczarczyk

- The Komet Most Valuable Player Award, known as the Foss Folk Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Folk family and voted on by the Komet players themselves.

Winner: Brady Shaw

