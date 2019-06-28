Mariners Announce 2019-20 Giveaway Schedule

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have announced their list of promotional giveaways for the 2019-20 season. Eight items are scheduled to be given away over the course of the season. The Mariners will release the full promotional schedule in mid-July.

During all three home games in the month of October (11th, 25th, 26th), the Mariners will be handing out magnet schedules to all fans through the gate (while supplies last), sponsored by Portland North Dental. Unifirst will sponsor a Mariners T-Shirt giveaway on January 24th, and EqualityMaine is sponsoring a sunglasses giveaway on February 8th. November 16th features the first of two kids giveaways on the season, with the first 1,000 kids receiving a youth pennant. The second kids giveaway is on March 14th when the first 1,000 kids will receive a travel toothbrush. Children 12 and under are eligible to receive kids giveaways. The full giveaway schedule is below:

Date Opponent Game Time Giveaway Quantity

Oct. 11th* Adirondack 7:15 PM Magnet Schedule All fans

sponsored by Portland North Dental

Oct. 25th Newfoundland 7:15 PM Magnet Schedule All fans (while supplies last)

sponsored by Portland North Dental

Oct. 26th Newfoundland 6:00 PM Magnet Schedule All fans (while supplies last)

sponsored by Portland North Dental

Nov. 9th Adirondack 6:00 PM Winter Beanie First 2,000 fans

Nov. 16th Adirondack 6:00 PM Youth Pennant First 1,000 kids (12 and under)

Dec. 7th Adirondack 6:00 PM Mini Stick First 2,000 fans

Jan. 11th Adirondack 6:00 PM Tumbler w/lid First 2,000 fans

Jan. 24th Worcester 7:15 PM Mariners T-Shirt First 2,000 fans

sponsored by Unifirst

Feb. 8th Brampton 6:00 PM Sunglasses First 2,000 fans

sponsored by EqualityMaine

Mar. 14th Worcester 6:00 PM Youth Travel First 1,000 kids (12 and under)

Toothbrush

*home opener

All giveaways and quantities are subject to change.

Fans can purchase full and half season plans, 12-game mini plans, or group tickets now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

