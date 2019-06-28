Family 4 Pack for Opening Night on Sale Now
June 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
With our schedule being announced, and Opening Night of our 10th Anniversary season scheduled for Friday, October 18, Antonio's Pizza & Pasta (142 McNeely Road | Piedmont, SC) has partnered with the team for the first Family 4 Pack of the season. Treat your family to the celebration of hockey's return to the Upstate for an incredible, affordable price.
The Family 4 Pack includes four center tickets to Opening Night, and a $25 gift card to Antonio's Pizza & Pasta for just $60. It's a $113 value! Some restrictions apply on gift card purchases.
The Swamp Rabbits return to action at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the 2019-20 season against the Jacksonville Icemen.
