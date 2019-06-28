Americans Welcome Back Longest Tenured Player

June 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of forward Spencer Asuchak to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

This will be Spencer's seventh season to put on an Americans sweater. The 6-foot-6 and 230 pound forward joined Allen in 2013 as a rookie, and finished runner-up to teammate Alex Lavoie for CHL Rookie of the Year by putting up 56 points in 66 games.

His best season, numbers-wise, with Allen came in the Kelly Cup Championship season of 2016-2017 when he had 66 points in 64 games while playing on the number one scoring line in the league that year alongside Chad Costello and Greger Hanson.

The British Columbia resident will turn 28 this November. The undrafted power forward has played in 60 games at the American Hockey League level with several different teams. Asuchak played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans and Prince George Cougars. The only other ECHL team Asuchak has played for is the Ontario Reign for three games, at the end of the 2012 season.

"I'm so excited to be back with the Americans for another season," said Asuchak. "This is my second home. I love Allen and the fans, and I couldn't see myself anywhere else in this league. After a rough season last year, we owe it to our great fans to get this turned around in a hurry. I have no doubt Marty (Steve Martinson) will get that done. See you in late September."

The team will have another player announcement tomorrow (Saturday), live on stage at 6:30 pm at Allen USA.

The Americans open their 11th training camp this October. Allen begins the regular season at home on October 11th against the Rapid City Rush.

ECHL Stories from June 28, 2019

