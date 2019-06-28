Iacobellis Wins Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year

June 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder are proud to announce that Steven Iacobellis has been named the 2019 Wichita Professional Athlete of the Year. He was honored last night at the 22nd Annual Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission Sports Banquet.

A Thunder player has claimed the award in back-to-back seasons as Ralph Cuddemi took home the award in 2018.

Iacobellis, 25, recently completed his second year as a pro. The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia native qualified as a rookie last season as he was limited to 16 games in 2017-18 after suffering an injury in December.

He led the team in scoring this past season with 65 points (23g, 42a) in 58 games. Iacobellis finished fourth in the league in power play points (27), third in assists for a rookie (42) and tied for second in points for a rookie (65). He was also named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 28, 2019

Iacobellis Wins Wichita Pro Athlete of the Year - Wichita Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.