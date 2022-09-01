Marco Luciano's Homecoming Leads to a 6-1 Win over the AquaSox

After spending 88 days away from PK Park and the Emeralds, the Giants' top prospect and MLB's 17th ranked best prospect, Marco Luciano finally returned home, and he didn't skip a beat. After his strong performance, Eugene takes the first game of the last homestand of the season.

Jake Wong started on the mound in Eugene. In four innings, he allowed three hits, one run, walked three, and struck out six. Brooks Crawford was awarded the win after striking out two batters in his one-inning outing.

Everett jumped on the board first in the second inning after shortstop James Parker hit his 11th home run of the season over the center field wall. The Aquasoxs stayed quiet for the rest of the night.

In the next inning, Luciano showed fans why he's ranked so high. He sent the ball into center field lights for a grand slam and broke the game wide open for a score of 4-1. After his beautiful and fluent swing, the stadium erupted as he watched the ball go over the fence.

The final run of the night came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Luis Matos singled on a ground ball to center field, and two runners came home to end the night with six runs.

The Emeralds will compete for their 73rd win of the season, the highest in the Northwest League, starting tomorrow at 6:35 PM PT. The game will be available to stream on MiLB.TV.

