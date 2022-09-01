Carson Seymour and the Emeralds' Second Grand Slam in a Row Leads to a Win During the Second Game of the Series

After allowing two hits and striking out 13 batters in six innings, Carson Seymour leads the Eugene Emeralds to their 73rd win of the season. After receiving a standing ovation for his performance, Hunter Dula, Tanner Andrews, and Ty Weber closed out the night.

The Emeralds struck first in the second inning after Luis Toribio doubled on a fly ball to right field, which led to Hunter Bishop crossing the plate for the first run.

In the next inning, Marco Luciano hit an RBI single on a fly ball to left field to make the score 2-0. A few batters later, Andy Thomas hit the Emeralds' second grand slam in a row to take a six-run lead.

The Aquasoxs scored their first run in the seventh inning after Dula threw a wild pitch.

The next inning, catcher Ty Duvall ended the night with his third home run of the season, but they came up short, trying to stop the red-hot Eugene Emeralds.

The Emeralds will look to continue their win streak tomorrow at 6:35 PM PT. The game will be available to watch on MiLB.TV.

