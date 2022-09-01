Andy Thomas Slams Former Team

EUGENE, OR: Andy Thomas hit a grand slam in his first game against his former team, leading the Eugene Emeralds (35-21, 73-46) to a 6-2 win over the Everett AquaSox (25-31, 56-65) on Wednesday nigh.t

The Emeralds scored the game's first run in the second inning when Luis Toribio broke out of a 0-for-10 slump with an RBI double that scored Hunter Bishop.

The AquaSox ran into even more trouble in the third inning when starting pitcher Bryan Woo walked the first two hitters in the inning. A few batters later Marco Luciano singled into left field, scoring Hayden Cantrelle to make it a 2-0 game. Bishop then walked, setting the stage for Thomas to step into the batters box with the bases loaded and he belted a 2-1 offering over the left center field fence to increase the lead to 6-0. It was Thomas' first home run as a member of the Emeralds, his tenth overall after hitting nine earlier this season as a member of the AquaSox.

The score would remain unchanged until the seventh inning. Emeralds starting pitcher Carson Seymour who was also acquired by the Giants at the August 2nd trade deadline did his part to keep the AquaSox from mounting a threat. Seymour took a no hitter into the fifth inning and a shutout into the top of the seventh when Everett would finally get on the board. Spencer Packard led off the inning with a walk which was followed by an Alberto Rodriguez single. Both players were able to advance 90 feet on a wild pitch before Seymour struck out Victor Labrada.

The Emeralds then turned to their bullpen as Hunter Dula took over for Seymour. Dula struck out Robert Perez Jr. for the second out of the inning however a wild pitch to Dariel Gomez went all the way to the backstop and Packard came into score to make it a 6-1 game. Seymour finished the night going 6.1 innings pitched, allowing only two hits, one earned run, one walk and 13 strikeouts.

The AquaSox would add one more run in the eighth inning when catcher Ty Duvall homered to right field however that would be the game's final run as the Emeralds were victorious for the second straight night. Seymour picked up the win, his first as a member or the Emeralds.

Duvall is now 7-for-14 with three doubles and a home run in his last four games. The AquaSox bullpen of Peyton Alford, Max Roberts, Tim Elliott and Mike Mokma combined to throw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Interesting to note that eight different AquaSox hitters combined to strike out 16 times. The only player in the AquaSox line up that didn't strike out was Gomez who had struck out one or more times in 21 consecutive games going into the night.

Game three of the six game series is scheduled for Thursday September 1. RHP Logan Rinehart (2-2, 3.97 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and LHP Nick Swiney (4-4, 3.11 ERA) will take the mound for the Emeralds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action.

