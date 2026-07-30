Marauders Walked-Off Despite Five-Run Seventh Inning

Published on July 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DAYTONA, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (13-18, 44-52) put together five runs in the top of the seventh, but could not complete the comeback during a 6-5 walk-off loss to the Daytona Tortugas (18-12, 39-57) on Wednesday from LECOM Park. Cristian Jauregui drove in the game-tying runs, while Edgleen Perez extended his hitting streak to six games.

After Daytona put up three runs in the third and two in the sixth, the Marauders rallied in the top of the seventh. Johan De Los Santos walked, while Eddie King Jr. singled and Edgleen Perez singled to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Richard Ramirez plated De Los Santos to make it 5-1. After Bralyn Brazoban singled to load the bases, Brent Iredale walked to score King Jr. Antonio Pimentel plated Perez from third on an RBI groundout, and Jauregui tied the game on a two-RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Henry Hunter worked a walk with the bases loaded to finalize a 6-5 win for the Tortugas.

Lisnerkin Lantigua (5-3) notched the win, letting up a hit with two walks and four strikeouts over 2.0 scoreless innings. Roilan Portuondo (3-1) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits and two walks over 0.0 frames.

The Marauders and Tortugas play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2026

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