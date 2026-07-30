Blue Jays Outlast Mets in Slugfest, 14-9

Published on July 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Bohan Adderley of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases

(St. Lucie Mets) Bohan Adderley of the St. Lucie Mets rounds the bases(St. Lucie Mets)

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The St. Lucie offense put together another strong campaign at the plate on Wednesday but the Mets fell short in a 14-9 defeat to the Dunedin Blue Jay at TD Ballpark. The series is now tied 1-1.

Yovanny Rodriguez, Simon Juan and Bohan Adderley all homered in defeat. Rodriguez clubbed a three-run homer to give the Mets a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Juan and Adderley went back-to-back in the fifth inning. Juan's two-run shot with two outs tied the game 8-8. Adderley's homer gave the Mets a 9-8 lead.

However, the Blue Jays scored four runs off Mets relievers Zack Mack in seventh inning to go ahead for good. JoJo Parker hit a scorching infield single that was stopped by first baseman Branny De Oleo, who threw the ball away to second base trying to cut down Jake Cook. The ball escaped to the outfield and Cook scored to tie the game 9-9. The next batter Juan Sanchez chopped a two-run single to put the Jays up 11-9. Sanchez would later score on a wild pitch to make it 12-9.

The Jays scored two more runs in the eighth inning. Brayden Martin and Blaine Bullard hit RBI singles to push the Dunedin advantage to 14-9.

After Adderley's go-ahead homer in the fifth, the next 10 Mets batters were retired by Noah Palmese, Ricky Tiedemann, Isaac Williams and Dax Dathe.

Elian Peña broke up the streak with a leadoff single in the ninth. Peña made it to third base on an error with no outs. The Mets were on the brink of scoring in double figures for the fourth straight game but Bradley Wilson struck out three batters to strand Peña on third base and keep the Mets at nine runs.

Over the last five games the Mets have scored 51 runs and given up 52 runs. They are 2-3 over the stretch.

Peña went 2 for 4 with two singles and two RBI. Adderley was also 2 for 4.

Eight of the nine Mets starters recorded a hit. Dylan Carey (undrafted - Nebraska) made his pro debut and went 1 for 3 with a single, hit-by-pitch and run. He played error free baseball at shortstop.

Mack took the loss. He was charged with four runs over 0.2 innings.

Elwis Mijares pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in a bright spot for the Mets staff.

Owen Woodward made the start on MiLB rehab assignment and pitched the first inning. He surrendered a two-run homer to Parker but finished his outing with back-to-back strikeouts.

Jose Lopez followed Woodward and pitched the next 2.2 innings. He gave up six runs on four hits and six walks before giving way to Mijares.

Parker, the Blue Jays No. 1 prospect, hit another two-run homer off Lopez in the second inning. He went 3 for 4 with two homers, a single, walk, four RBI and four runs.

Sanchez was 2 for 4 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Cook reached base his last five trips to the plate on three singles and two walks.

The Mets (12-19, 45-52) and Blue Jays (14-17, 45-51) play the third game of their series on Thursday. First pitch at TD Ballpark is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2026

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