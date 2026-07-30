Hairston's Homer, Walk-Off Rally Lift Tortugas Past Marauders

Published on July 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After watching a five-run lead disappear in the seventh inning, the Daytona Tortugas answered in the bottom of the ninth, walking off the Bradenton Marauders 6-5 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Henry Hunter drew a bases-loaded walk with nobody out in the ninth to force home the winning run as Daytona earned its seventh walk-off victory of the season and extended its winning streak to two games. The Rundown

Daytona's pitching staff dominated early. Edgar Colon retired all six batters he faced over two scoreless innings before Braden Osbolt took over and continued the perfection. Together, the duo retired the first 18 Marauders in order, the longest streak of consecutive batters retired by the Tortugas this season.

The offense gave them support in the third. Rafhlmil Torres opened the inning with a ground-rule double before a passed ball moved him to third and Ichiro Cano to second. Jalen Hairston then crushed a three-run homer to right field, his fourth of the season, to put Daytona ahead 3-0.

The lead grew in the sixth. Arnaldo Lantigua walked, Jirvin Morillo collected his first Single-A hit and later stole second, and Adolfo Sanchez drove in Daytona's fourth run with a sacrifice fly. Torres followed with an RBI single to extend the advantage to 5-0.

Osbolt was outstanding through four perfect innings before Bradenton finally broke through in the seventh. The Marauders sent nine batters to the plate, scoring five runs on four hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly to erase the entire deficit and tie the game at 5-5.

Lisnerkin Lantigua settled things down by retiring Bradenton in order in the eighth, then stranded two runners in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to keep the game tied.

Daytona immediately capitalized in the bottom half. Sanchez singled before Torres ripped his second double of the game to put runners at second and third. Bradenton intentionally walked Cano to load the bases, and Hunter followed by drawing a five-pitch walk to force home Sanchez with the winning run. Stat of the Day

18 - Colon and Osbolt retired the first 18 Bradenton batters, the longest streak of consecutive batters retired by Daytona in a game this season. Notes

- Daytona improved to 39-57 overall and 18-12 in the second half.

- The Tortugas improved to 13-8 in July and 6-11 on Wednesdays.

- Daytona leads the series 2-0 and the season series 5-3.

- The Tortugas improved to 26-23 at home and 31-40 in night games.

- Daytona earned its seventh walk-off victory of the season.

- The Tortugas improved to 26-45 against right-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 8-4 when tied after eight innings.

- The Tortugas improved to 13-12 in one-run games.

- Daytona improved to 26-18 when hitting a home run and 16-9 when homering with runners on base.

- The Tortugas improved to 26-21 when scoring first.

- Daytona improved to 33-14 when scoring at least five runs.

- The Tortugas improved to 30-2 when outhitting their opponent.

- All nine Daytona starters reached base safely.

- Morillo and Sanchez each recorded their first career Single-A hit in their Single-A debut.

- Colon extended his scoreless innings streak to 4.0 innings and his scoreless appearance streak to two games.

- Osbolt retired all 12 batters he faced before the seventh inning and finished with 5.0 innings, allowing five runs while striking out three.

- Torres recorded his 18th multi-hit game and third three-hit game of the season, tying his season high with three hits for the third time and first since July 18 against Jupiter.

- Hairston recorded his sixth multi-RBI game and third three-RBI game of the season.

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

- Torres extended his hitting streak to four games. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday, July 30 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2026

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