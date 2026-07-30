Parker's Two Homers Fuel 14-Run Outburst

Published on July 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - JoJo Parker recorded his first professional multi-homer game, Juan Sanchez drove in four runs, and the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the St. Lucie Mets 14-9 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.

Dunedin erased an early 3-0 deficit to snap a four-game skid and even the series at one game apiece.

Five Blue Jays from the 2026 MLB Draft class made their professional debuts on Wednesday. Brayden Martin (11th round, Maryland) collected his first professional hit with an RBI single in the 8th inning and drew two walks, while Isaac Williams (UDFA, Oklahoma) and Dax Dathe (UDFA, LSU) each fired a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

KEY PERFORMERS

LHP Ricky Tiedemann (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) threw seven pitches,all for strikes, in a perfect 6th inning with a strikeout on MiLB Rehab Assignment.

Tiedemann's fastball topped out at 97.4 MPH.

The former Blue Jays No. 1 prospect has fanned three across two scoreless innings through his two rehab outings for Dunedin.

SS JoJo Parker (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R, BB) recorded the first multi-homer game of his professional career with two-run blasts in each of the first two innings.

His first homer left the bat at 107.8 MPH to right field, while his second was an opposite-field two-run shot.

The Blue Jays No. 1 prospect also smacked a single in the 8th at 109.5 MPH, his second hardest hit ball of the season.

Parker's 11 home runs and 56 RBI on the year lead the team.

Wednesday marked Parker's 17th multi-hit game and 3rd 3+ hit game of the season.

Parker is the third Blue Jay with a multi-homer game this season, joining Yorman Licourt and Juan Sanchez.

3B Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, 4 RBI, R, 2B, 2 BB, SB) ripped a two-run double in the 2nd inning before delivering the go-ahead two-run single in the 7th.

Sanchez is batting .343 with two home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.081 OPS over his last nine games.

CF Jake Cook (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 SB) reached base five times, matched a season high with three hits, and recorded his third multi-steal game of the season.

Cook has hit safely in five straight games and reached base in 13 consecutive contests.

Over his last 14 games, the Blue Jays' No. 20 prospect is batting .407 with one home run and nine RBI.

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB) logged his team-leading 25th multi-hit game of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 8th.

The Blue Jays No. 8 prospect has reached base in 16 of his last 17 contests.







Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2026

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